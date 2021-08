Badi Bahas: How true is the promise of Taliban 2.0?

After the capture of Kabul, the leaders of the Taliban held their first press conference yesterday, after which it became clear that the Taliban would run their country according to Islamic law. The Taliban has said in its statement that the land of Afghanistan will not be used against any country under its rule. Speaking on women, the Taliban has said that there will be no discrimination against them, but whatever rights will be given to them, they will be according to Islam.