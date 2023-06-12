NewsVideos
videoDetails

Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to 37-year-old son Alex

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Billionaire financier George Soros, 92, is handing control of his massive empire to his son Alexander. Watch the full story...

All Videos

Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
3:40
Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
Conversion accused Shahnawaz arrested, UP ATS will bring him to UP from Maharashtra
2:53
Conversion accused Shahnawaz arrested, UP ATS will bring him to UP from Maharashtra
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony

Trending Videos

3:40
Watch: Gujarat Gears Up Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall
2:53
Conversion accused Shahnawaz arrested, UP ATS will bring him to UP from Maharashtra
0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony