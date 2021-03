Bollywood Breaking: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger lives in Pakistan!

Recently, Aamna Imran, a resident of Pakistan, has appeared as a lookalike of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Many videos of Aamna are going viral on social media, which fans have said that she looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aamna has 3.4 thousand followers on her Instagram so far.