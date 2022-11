Brave Mexican rescue dog Frida dies at the age of 13

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Heroic dog Frida has died at the age of 13 in Mexico. The dog emerged as a symbol of national pride after an earthquake devastated parts of Mexico in 2017. Known for her custom-made doggy goggles and boots, Frida became a social media star.