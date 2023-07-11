trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633848
"Can PM Modi or India stop Russia-Ukraine war?" Watch What US State Department Has To Say

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US State Department talked about India’s contribution, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mediator in ending the war.
