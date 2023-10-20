trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677837
Canada Withdrew 41 Diplomats From India After Delhi's Statement On Diplomatic Immunity

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Canada has pulled 41 diplomats and their families from India, after New Delhi threatened to have their diplomatic immunities revoked if Ottawa did not comply with demands for parity in diplomatic staffing.
