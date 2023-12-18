trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700141
Car smashes into US President Joe Biden's Convoy

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
As per latest reports, A car rammed with convoy of US President Joe Biden. At the time of accident, Biden was leaving the campaign headquarters. Biden and his wife were found safe during the incident. Security personnel made Biden sit in the car and Secret Service agents surrounded Biden.

