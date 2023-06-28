NewsVideos
China engineered COVID ‘Bioweapon’ to infect people, Wuhan researcher’s shocking revelations

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
China has continuously been blamed for the spread of coronavirus and claiming millions of lives. Now, a researcher named Chao Shao from Wuhan Institute has come forward with shocking revelations. He claimed that coronavirus was purposely engineered by China as a “bioweapon”.

