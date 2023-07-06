trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631419
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Cried To See His Glimpse' Russian President Vladimir Putin Then Invites 8-year-old Girl To Kremlin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met an eight-year-old girl who had failed to meet him during his trip to Dagestan. In a phone call with the finance minister, Vladimir Putin and Raisat Akipova sought funds for her home region. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov quickly agreed to it.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
play icon50:45
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
play icon50:45
Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977