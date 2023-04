videoDetails

Dalai Lama‘s Video Kissing Boy On Lips, Asking Him To ‘Suck His Tongue’ Sparks Outcry

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

The Dalai Lama found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video went viral. In the video, Dalai Lama is seen kissing the child on his lips as he bows down to pay respects. In the video, the spiritual leader subsequently asks the boy if he could suck his tongue. While most Twitter users vented out their anger, terming the act as "disgusting".