“Deeply regrettable event…” USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Coordinator of the Indo-Pacific affairs at the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell condemned the recent arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate in San Francisco. He termed such incidents “deeply regrettable”.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
play icon5:37
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM's residence in Bhopal
play icon1:13
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM's residence in Bhopal
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 'contract killer' Kamil following encounter
play icon1:13
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 'contract killer' Kamil following encounter
"India most sought-after player on global stage" Top White House official lauds PM Modi's leadership
play icon3:29
"India most sought-after player on global stage" Top White House official lauds PM Modi's leadership
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains
play icon2:35
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains
