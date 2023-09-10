trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660266
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
At least 820 people were killed after a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake struck central Morocco late on Friday, reducing buildings to rubble. The tremors were felt as far as Spain and Portugal.
