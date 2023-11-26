trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692416
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
The latest and most violent eruption of the cryovolcanic comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, which will make its long-awaited closest approach to Earth next year, shows that the icy object may have lost its iconic devil horns for good.
