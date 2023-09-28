trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668169
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
US State Department on September 27 informed that the India-Canada diplomatic standoff regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar didn’t come up during last week’s meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
