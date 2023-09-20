trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664899
"Didn’t Want To Provoke India, But Wanted Answers”, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau On Khalistan Row

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
India-Canada diplomatic ties reached new low after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India. Trudeau claimed of having “credible allegations of potential link between agents of India in killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar”.
