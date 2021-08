DNA: Pakistan PM Imran Khan is eagerly waiting for US President Joe Biden's call?

Pakistani PM Imran Khan is eagerly waiting for a phone call these days, that is of US President Joe Biden. Several memes recently went viral on this, one of which shows monkeys, goats, and Pak National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf waiting on the phone, and it is shown in the context of Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Intezaar'.