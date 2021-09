DNA: Seen the angry look, now see the family man Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, who is the number 1 tennis player in the world. He has won 20 Grand Slams. A video of him is going viral, in which Djokovic is seen washing the dishes in his house. This video is after the recently concluded US Open and his wife Yelena shared it on her Twitter account, saying, 'this is how he meditate'.