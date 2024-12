videoDetails

DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

In a bold move, President Joe Biden unveiled a 100-point agenda to combat Islamophobia in the US. The plan focuses on identifying hate sources, ensuring Muslim safety, promoting awareness, and fostering interfaith dialogue. However, concerns arise about its future under a potential Trump administration.