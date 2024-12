videoDetails

DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Zee News has exclusive details about a retired Bangladesh military officer, Major Syed Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq, involved in planning a new terrorist group. This new terror plot has connections with Pakistan’s army. What is the full story behind this deadly plan?