Donald Trump Under Arrest In 'Hush-Money' Case Ahead Of His Arraignment

| Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

For the first time in U.S. history, a former president surrendered to law enforcement and was placed under arrest. He surrendered to authorities at Manhattan Criminal Court just before. Judge Juan Merchan has charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He has been accused of orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the 2016 US Presidential election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.