Dr. S Jaishankar: Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister reaches Delhi

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei reached Delhi on November 09. The Minister is here to hold bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar.

