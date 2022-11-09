हिन्दी
Dr. S Jaishankar: Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister reaches Delhi
|
Updated:
Nov 09, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei reached Delhi on November 09. The Minister is here to hold bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar.
