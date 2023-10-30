trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681907
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
While addressing an event, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar explained the reason and importance of India’s strong Independent foreign policy position and said that India takes a strong position on terrorism because India is the biggest victims of terrorism.
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
Play Icon3:41
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy
Play Icon7:22
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy
Fans react as India beats England in World Cup Match 2023
Play Icon2:11
Fans react as India beats England in World Cup Match 2023
S Jaishankar meets 8 Navy Officers' Victim Family
Play Icon7:15
S Jaishankar meets 8 Navy Officers' Victim Family
Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place
Play Icon3:25
Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place

