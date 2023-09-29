trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668476
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC on September 29. S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Washington DC, where he will be engaging with a number of delegates. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During his address, the EAM said that “political convenience” should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism in an apparent reference to Canada amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.
