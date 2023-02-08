NewsVideos
videoDetails

Emotional run through as rescuers pull out children from debris

|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Heart wrenching footage surfaced from Turkey and Syria. Children being pulled out from debris. New born baby was rescued by the worker.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research

Trending Videos

15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research