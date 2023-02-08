हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Emotional run through as rescuers pull out children from debris
|
Updated:
Feb 08, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Heart wrenching footage surfaced from Turkey and Syria. Children being pulled out from debris. New born baby was rescued by the worker.
×
All Videos
15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
Trending Videos
15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
5:19
Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research