Fang Bin, Chinese 'journalist' who reported on COVID-19 to be released after 3 years

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Chinese authorities are preparing the release of the citizen journalist Fang Bin. Fang Bin is the one who alerted the world about COVID-19 outbreak in China. He was detained for publishing the videos of overcrowded hospitals, bodies in COVID-19. Fang Bin is being release after three years of imprisonment.