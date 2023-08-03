trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644152
"Growing Discomfort In New Delhi" India To Ditch BRICS Summit, How Would It Affect The Geopolitics?

Aug 03, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be a virtual participant at a summit of BRICS nations in South Africa later this month rather than attend in person, sources in New Delhi told Reuters.

