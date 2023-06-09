NewsVideos
Here's All You Need To Know About Former US President Trump's Indictment

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office. This is the US ex-President's serious legal threat amid his bid for a second White House term. Watch the full story...

