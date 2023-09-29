trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668481
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Highlights of EAM S Jaishankar’s fruitful visit to New York

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 arrived in Washington, DC, where he will be engaging with a number of delegates. Jaishankar arrived from New York in DC. Here are the highlights of S Jaishankar’s fruitful visit to New York.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja immersed amid huge celebration by devotees
play icon1:52
Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja immersed amid huge celebration by devotees
UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue laborers
play icon1:43
UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue laborers
Women and children in China facing repression, female activists tell UN
play icon8:32
Women and children in China facing repression, female activists tell UN
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna
play icon1:29
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC
play icon1:47
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC

Trending Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja immersed amid huge celebration by devotees
play icon1:52
Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja immersed amid huge celebration by devotees
UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue laborers
play icon1:43
UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue laborers
Women and children in China facing repression, female activists tell UN
play icon8:32
Women and children in China facing repression, female activists tell UN
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna
play icon1:29
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC
play icon1:47
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC