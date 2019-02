His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan inaugurates WION Global Summit

The summit was inaugurated by chief guest and guest of honour His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Tolerance, UAE. During his address, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates said the UAE has good trade relations with India and plays a key role in regional and global security.