videoDetails

Imran Khan walks into Pak court with bulletproof ‘bucket’ on head

| Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Imran Khan appeared before a Lahore court on Tuesday wearing a ‘bulletproof bucket’ on his head. Khan was filmed walking into the anti-terror court amid high security, his entire face obscured by the black headgear.