India-Russia Relations: Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Moscow

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Moscow, Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. He is on a 2-day visit to Russia. S Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.