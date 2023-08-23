trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652495
Indian community woman ties ‘Rakhi’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
An Indian community woman tied a ‘Rakhi’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he reached Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 landed at Waterkloof Airforce Base in South Africa. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS summit.
