Indian Navy's Visakhapatnam-Class Destroyer 'INS Imphal' Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile In Its Maiden Sea Trials

|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Indian Navy के नए जंगी जहाज INS Imphal से ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया गया. यह उपलब्धि इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि पहली बार नौसेना में शामिल होने से पहले किसी युद्धपोत से मिसाइल दागी गई है.साथ ही Indian Navy ने डीआरडीओ के साथ मिलकर पहले स्वदेशी एंटी-शिप मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया. परीक्षण के लिए नौसेना के Seaking 42B Helo हेलिकॉप्टर का इस्तेमाल किया गया.
