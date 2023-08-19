trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650953
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
UK-born Indian doctor helped catch nurse who was convicted of killing seven newborns. Reportedly, Lucy Letby was a colleague of Dr Ravi Jayaram from the Countess of Chester Hospital. Letby used a variety of methods to secretly attack a total of 13 babies in the neonatal ward.
