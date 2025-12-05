videoDetails

IndiGo cancels hundreds of flights, disrupting travel plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane, who is on a visit to India, will take off from Delhi to Moscow shortly. But the planes of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, will remain stuck on the runway because IndiGo Airlines has run into a traffic jam. Because of IndiGo, chaos erupted at all the airports in the country, from Delhi to Mumbai. Looking at this crowd, it seems as if this is not an airport, but a railway station or an auto stand. Friends, today we will do an 'auto analysis' of IndiGo's plane.