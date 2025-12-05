Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2992653https://zeenews.india.com/video/world/indigo-cancels-hundreds-of-flights-disrupting-travel-plans-2992653.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IndiGo cancels hundreds of flights, disrupting travel plans

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane, who is on a visit to India, will take off from Delhi to Moscow shortly. But the planes of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, will remain stuck on the runway because IndiGo Airlines has run into a traffic jam. Because of IndiGo, chaos erupted at all the airports in the country, from Delhi to Mumbai. Looking at this crowd, it seems as if this is not an airport, but a railway station or an auto stand. Friends, today we will do an 'auto analysis' of IndiGo's plane.

All Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Grounded, Pilot Shortage Blamed
Play Icon02:29
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Grounded, Pilot Shortage Blamed
Putin in India: The Geopolitics of Defense, Oil, and Strategic Autonomy
Play Icon03:19
Putin in India: The Geopolitics of Defense, Oil, and Strategic Autonomy
IndiGo Flight Crisis: 100+ Flights Cancelled, DGCA Investigates Crew Shortage
Play Icon02:03
IndiGo Flight Crisis: 100+ Flights Cancelled, DGCA Investigates Crew Shortage
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?
Play Icon01:52
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
Play Icon02:17
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds

Trending Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Grounded, Pilot Shortage Blamed
play icon2:29
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Grounded, Pilot Shortage Blamed
Putin in India: The Geopolitics of Defense, Oil, and Strategic Autonomy
play icon3:19
Putin in India: The Geopolitics of Defense, Oil, and Strategic Autonomy
IndiGo Flight Crisis: 100+ Flights Cancelled, DGCA Investigates Crew Shortage
play icon2:3
IndiGo Flight Crisis: 100+ Flights Cancelled, DGCA Investigates Crew Shortage
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?
play icon1:52
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
play icon2:17
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds