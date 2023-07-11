trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634100
Iranian women allowed to watch football match after FIFA pressure

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Iran's top football league is just around the corner. The Iranian Football Federation has announced an important news. Women will finally be allowed into stadiums to watch the game.
