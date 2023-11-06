trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684765
Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian FM, Emphasizes The Importance Of Avoiding Escalation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Amid Israel-Hamas war, EAM S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian Counterpart H Amirabdollahian on Nov 06. Both leaders discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concerns of International community.
