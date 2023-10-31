trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682300
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas war | “We appreciate India’s support…” Israeli Govt’s Spox lauds India for its support

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, Spokesperson of the Israel Government Eylon Levy on October 30 praised India for its continuous support. He said, “We appreciate India’s support.
Follow Us

All Videos

Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Play Icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
Play Icon3:22
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China
Play Icon3:0
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Play Icon2:20
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November
Play Icon7:19
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November

Trending Videos

Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
play icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
play icon3:22
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China
play icon3:0
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
play icon2:20
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November
play icon7:19
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November