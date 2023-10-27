trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680508
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby on October 27, said Israel has the right and a responsibility to go after Hamas after what happened on October 7.
