"Israel has only one goal, that’s to destroy Hamas": Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy raged on October 17 when asked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and stated that Israel’s getting ready to step up its game and Israel’s one goal is to destroy Hamas so that such atrocities never take place again.
