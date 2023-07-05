trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631252
Israel's Counter Terrorist Operations In West Bank Creates Rift, US Back Israel's Right To Defend

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Israel's latest raid into the west bank in Palestine is not a new occurrence, however it is being dubbed as the biggest one in the past two decades. According to reports, thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank after the launch of the biggest Israeli military operation in the area in two decades.
