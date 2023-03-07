videoDetails

“It is a shame…,” says German Envoy to Russia-China for not allowing G20 communique

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Speaking to ANI on March 06, German Envoy said that the Raisina Dialogue after the G20 was again a great success. Adding further, he said, “We had the G20, and the Indian side did that masterfully and it was fantastically organised.” “On the G20, unfortunately, the Russians and Chinese did not allow the communique because they didn't accept the language of Bali, which is a shame. I think the Indian chair presented a very interesting draft,” he added.