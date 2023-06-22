NewsVideos
“It’s a great honour for me…” Congressman Thanedar who will escort PM Modi to address US Congress

Jun 22, 2023
Congressman Shri Thanedar who will be escorting PM Modi for his historic address at joint session of US said that it’s a great honour for him to escort PM Modi. Speaking to ANI, Thanedar said, “It is great honour for me to be able to escort Mr Modi to his historic address to the joint session of US Congress. US & India need to be stronger allies."

