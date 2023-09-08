trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659717
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives in Delhi for 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit | G20 Summit

Sep 08, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on September 08 landed in Delhi. He reached Delhi for the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for September 09-10.
