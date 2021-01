Joe Biden to be sworn in as America's 46th President

Today a new beginning in America, Joe Biden will take over as America's 46th President. Tight security arrangements have been made at Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony in view of the violence at the Capitol Hill building. At the same time, today Donald Trump's farewell is being given, in his oath-taking, Donald Trump in his address condemned the violence in the Capitol Hill building and termed his tenure a success.