trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676846
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Biden to reach Israel in two hours

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Joe Biden Israel Visit Latest News: For the last 12 days, Hamas and Israel have been attacking each other fiercely. In the midst of this war, US President Joe Biden will visit Israel. Let us tell you that Biden is going to reach Israel two hours from now. Along with this, Joe Biden will meet Netanyahu at 1:30 pm.
Follow Us

All Videos

Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
play icon6:24
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes big statement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:49
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes big statement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
play icon1:17
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:32
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission

Trending Videos

Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
play icon6:24
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes big statement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:49
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu makes big statement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
play icon1:17
PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:32
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
Israel Hamas War,Israel,Israel war,Hamas,war in israel,Israel Hamas,hamas israel,israel palestine war,hamas israel war,Israel Hamas War News Today,hamas attack israel,Israel news,Joe Biden,war in israel today,hamas airstrike on israel,hamas attacks israel,israel palestine conflict,Israel Gaza,palestine and israel,Biden,israel hamas war news,Israel Hamas War Update,Biden Israel Visit,Joe Biden Israel Visit Latest Update,biden in war zone,DNA,World,