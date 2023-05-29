NewsVideos
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
US President Joe Biden on May 29 while delivering remarks on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement said the only way forward for the US is a Bipartisan Budget Agreement and urged Congress to pass the agreement.

