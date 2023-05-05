NewsVideos
King's Coronation: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves for London

|Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The 2,200-strong congregation will be assembled at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 for King Charles III’s coronation. Watch the full video...
}

