Largest meeting of QUAD in Washington, emphasis on free and open Indo-Pacific Region

In the first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit, India, Australia, Japan, and the US pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world. The Quad leaders also announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges, amidst muscle-flexing by an assertive China in the strategic region.