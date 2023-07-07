trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631947
‘Misuse of freedom of expression …’ India slams Canadian PM Trudeau-led govt over Khalistan issue

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Amid the surging cases of vandalism incidents by the Khalistani separatists in Canada and lack of concrete action against them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government has raised concern among the Indian diplomats in Canada.
